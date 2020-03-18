You can help NASA design a part for their lunar robot

NASA wants your help designing a component for a lightweight robot to dig on the surface of the moon.

The space agency has a solution to the challenges of excavation in low gravity, but they’re asking for ideas to improve it.

The ultimate goal is to set up a sustained presence on the moon under the Artemis lunar exploration program.

NASA has tested a few versions of a moon-digging robot. Now they need ideas for a new design for a bucket drum, the part that collects and holds lunar soil.

The bucket drum design challenge is open through April 20.

Eligible participants can submit 3D models and original designs on the website grabcad.com.

A total of $7,000 will be awarded for the top five submissions, with $3,000 going to the first-place winner.

