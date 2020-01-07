You can now apply to be an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver

This may be a dream come true for some people: you can now apply to be a "Hotdogger" and see the country through the windshield of the Wienermobile.

(Scottfamily5)

Oscar Mayer is hiring drivers for a one year assignment.

The company has posted positions for "Hotdoggers," a full-time job with benefits.

"Have you always dreamed of working with hot dogs? Well, look no further. All of your hot dog dreams just came true. We could say "drivers wanted," but what we really mean is WIENERMOBILE navigators ready to deliver unlimited joy to thousands of people every single day," the company's website reads.

It is looking for graduating college seniors who could promote the brand at events and on social media bringing "miles of smiles to millions."

The Wienermobile has been an American icon for more than 80 years, and you can't miss it when it's in your city.

So can you cut the mustard? There's only one way to find out.

Go to oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.