You can now get rid of electronic cigarettes on National Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

Not only can you dispose of old prescription medicine, but you can now get rid of your electronic cigarettes as well.

For the first time, the Drug Enforcement Administration says it will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of the designated collection sites.

However, the agency says it cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries, and they must be removed before you drop them off.

According to the DEA, more than 11-million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication have been collected since the program began in 2010.

To find a collection site near you, go to takebackday.Dea.Gov.

