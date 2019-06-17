You could get paid $10,000 for 2 weeks of eating ribs and traveling the country

If you like BBQ ribs and road trips, then Reynolds Wrap has quite the tasty – though temporary – job offer for you.

The company is looking to pay someone $10,000 to travel the country for two weeks in August on a quest to find the best BBQ ribs.

The chosen BBQ aficionado – who’ll go by the designated title “Chief Grilling Officer” – will be “busy tasting and savoring BBQ ribs from some of the top BBQ rib cities in the country,” according to the company website.

Along with a $10,000 stipend, the CGO will get prepaid travel and lodging for him or herself and a guest.

The CGO will also be responsible for sharing tips, “grilling techniques and photos” on the company website and social media channels, “so grilling enthusiasts at home can make drool-worthy BBQ ribs on their own.”

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer,” the company said on its website.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to submit a photo of yourself “grilling your favorite recipe,” and a 100-word explanation on why Reynolds Wrap should pick you. Applications can be emailed to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

But you’ll need to be fast about it – applications will close on Wednesday, June 19, at 12 a.m. CT.

