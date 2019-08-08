"You had one job" Simone Biles Calls Out USA Gymnastics

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles broke into tears talking about the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

In January, Biles announced she was one of the many athletes sexually abused by the former 'U-S-A Gymnastics' and Michigan State University doctor.

Last year, Nassar was sentenced up to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 girls and women.

Biles is in Kansas City for the United States Gymnastics Championships, where she openly criticized U-S-A Gymnastics.

In an emotional interview, Biles stated, “...they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally have one job and you couldn't protect us."

'U-S-A Gymnastics' responded to Biles' comments saying they supported her and have learned from their past mistakes.

