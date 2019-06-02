YouTube, Gmail among services affected by Google Cloud issue

Google is dealing with outages among the services that use its Cloud platform.

Those services include YouTube, Gmail, Discord, Snapchat, Nest and others.

It is mostly affecting users on the east coast, but DownDetector shows outages Los Angeles, San Francisco and in parts of Europe as well.

“We continue to experience high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube. Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. Our engineering teams have completed the first phase of their mitigation work and are currently implementing the second phase, after which we expect to return to normal service," Google said in a statement.

Google said it will provide an update at 4 p.m. PT.

