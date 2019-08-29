YouTube to launch kids-only website to help shield kids from disturbing videos

YouTube is launching a separate, kids-only website aimed at shielding youngsters from potentially disturbing videos.

YouTube Kids comes on the heels of the company's YouTube Kids app.

The new site's expected to go live later this week and will have three separate settings.

For age ranges preschool ages 5-7 and ages 8-12.

The move comes after criticism that YouTube's allowed inappropriate, misleading and sometimes violent videos to spread on the service.

The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement with YouTube over possible violations of the children's online privacy protection act but terms of that settlement have not yet been released.

YouTube's parent company, Gooogle, also says the original YouTube site is getting new filters which allow parents to manually control the videos their kids are able to see.