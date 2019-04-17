Young boy hurt in Wildcat Den fall recovering well, released from the hospital

A young boy hurt in a fall at Wildcat Den is out of the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the accident more than a week ago.

Jayden Cox fell 25 to 30 feet while hiking with his family on Monday, April 8, 2019.

He was flown to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital with multiple injuries, including four arm fractures, two broken wrists, a fractured pelvis, and a brain bleed. His mother, Sara Cox, says he is recovering well and was released from the hospital.

“He is a miracle,” she said in a post on Facebook.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said Jayden fell off a cliff when he lost his traction on wet leaves.

