Young country music singer Justin Carter dies after accidental shooting on music video set

Country music singer Justin Carter died in an accidental shooting last weekend, after a gun in his pocket discharged during a music video shoot.

In a post on Tuesday to his Facebook page his mother, Cindy McClellan, wrote the death was “ruled as an unfortunate accident” and was a “great loss for our family.”

She told Fox News the gun, which was being used as a prop in the video, accidentally fired and “caught him in the corner of his eye.”

She added that he “was a wonderful artist” who was “the total package.”

Carter was a 35-year-old father of two, who had just released a new video, “Love Affair,” on March 9 on YouTube that had been viewed tens of thousands of times.

A representative with his management company, Triple Threat, told KTRK in Houston that they viewed him as the “next Garth Brooks.”

His professional website described his style as classic country.

“Justin’s passion is derived from the sound of old country, and he clings to that feeling he gets when he hears it and tries to push that into his music,” it says.

Family and friends are attempting to arrange a military funeral for Carter and, in the meantime, are asking for donations via Paypal on his Facebook page to cover expenses if the VA does not approve one.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.