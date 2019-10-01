Your latest soft drink buzz: Coca-Cola Energy

The folks at Coke are bringing even more caffeine to the United States.

The beverage company is launching Coca-Cola Energy, its first-ever energy drink, in the U.S. next year.

Coke Energy started rolling out in Europe last April.

Coca-Cola Energy has 114 milligrams of caffeine in each 12-ounce serving, which is nearly four times the caffeine in a can of regular Coke.

It will come in four varieties, including sugar-free and cherry flavors.

Energy drinks are a growing market.

In the United States, total energy drink and energy shot sales reached about $13.5 billion in 2018, up 30% from 2013, according to a report from research group Mintel. The sector could have sales of about $17 billion in 2023, Mintel projects.

With the extra caffeine comes a heftier price tag.

The recommended price of a 12-ounce can will be $2.49. That’s more than double what you would normally pay for a regular Coke.

Coca-Cola Energy will make its U.S. debut in January 2020.

