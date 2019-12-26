Your post-holiday diet: Is intermittent fasting the answer?

Intermittent fasting was a big trend for weight loss in 2019, but experts say it can do more than just help you shed some pounds.

Research compiled from studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that intermittent fasting can help shed pounds, reduce blood pressure and improve longevity. (Source: CNN)

It's unclear if the health benefits were a direct result of weight loss.

Either way, maintaining a healthy weight is known to be essential when it comes to preventing many health problems.

The authors of the report focused on two types of fasting:

-- Time-restricted eating – where the dieter eats for six to eight hours a day, then fasts 16 to 18 hours

-- The 5:2 diet – where calories are limited to 500 for two days a week, the other five are normal eating days

The report suggests doctors could instruct their patients to fast as a preventative method or treatment plan, for things like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

But, according to the report, most Americans tend to eat three meals a day plus snacks, so doctors are currently less likely to suggest the method.

Because the research is relatively new, and the long-term effects require more research, the study author suggests doctors monitor their patients and slowly increase the fasting duration.

