Youth Sunday held at Mighty Fortress Church in Moline

A church in Moline spent their Sunday service trying something a little different than normal.

Mighty Fortress church in Moline hosted their youth service Sunday morning, with hopes that the children of the area would see how important they are to their Sunday service.

The jobs for the kids varied, from door holders to greeters; and from singers to service production. Every job was the duty of a kid, and those kids didn't take their duty lightly. Organizers say they hope the children realize they are a part of their community, they aren't lesser. By getting the kids involved with the service they won't feel lectured, but welcomed.

“Don't let anyone look down on you because you're young,” said church member and event coordinator, Tasha Schillinger. “Set an example - in speech, in conduct, in love, and in faith. In a day where teens get kind of a bad rap, it was like, 'How can we say no?' They wanted to do a service so we thought let's get all of the children and youth involved and let them see they can be a part of the local church. There's a place for them, and age doesn't matter.”

Tasha says it's just another way to keep the young ones engaged, and the support from area families and children has been incredible - they couldn't have asked for a better turnout.

All the proceeds and offerings of the day went towards children youth groups and future missions.