"Zipper merge is the way to go"; I-74 officials urge importance of merging

Officials with the I-74 Bridge project are urging commuters to zipper merge.

Previously KWQC's David Nelson reported that drivers were complaining because people weren't zipper merging.

Now, officials are reiterating the importance of merging.

Step 1: Watch for signs that will alert you that a merge is ahead.

Step 2: While using both lanes, all drivers should stay in their lane until the merge point. Resist the urge to merge early.

Step 3: At the merge point, take turns slowly and smoothly merging into the right lane. Each car in the right lane should allow one car to merge in front of them, creating a zipper effect.

Officials urge "to keep traffic moving, each driver in the right lane should allow one car to merge ahead of them where the left lane ends."