Zipper merging: the DOT asks all motorists to use it

With traffic down to one lane on Iowa-bound I-74 until early 2020, Department of Transportation officials are urging driver's the use the zipper method.

This is when one car goes at a time, alternating left & right at the very end of the 2 lane merge. Zipper merging will make crossing the bridge easier and faster.

Although most people know how to zipper merge, some say they still don't, "I've even felt guilty of it myself up in that lane. I understand the concept, if people did it and understood it, and, it would work pretty well," explained Larry Brown, an I-74 commuter.