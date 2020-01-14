Zoo Miami names baby koala 'Hope', donates to Australia

Zoo Miami is naming a baby koala born at the zoo last year in honor of Australia.

Zoo officials say they will call the baby "Hope" as a symbol of a better future.

It was born in May but only came completely out of its mother's pouch recently.

Zoo Miami is also donating money to efforts to save animals affected by the wildfires.

According to a post on the zoo's official Instagram page, it will donate $10,000 to Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.