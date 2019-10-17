'Is it a swimming pool?': Answer to massive hole near pizza restaurant in Bettendorf

A massive hole in the ground in Bettendorf left viewers with questions, so we went to find answers. The hole is located near Quad City Pizza Company on State Street.

Crews are digging up old gas tanks on the property of Quad City Pizza Company.

While some people thought it might be a new swimming pool, the owner of Quad City Pizza Co. said it’s not.

"We've actually got that question from a couple customers," Brandon Tice said.

Crews are excavating the parking lot to remove underground gas tanks from an old gas station that used to be on the property.

"I think there was a gas station there 20 or 30 years ago. Something like that. They removed the gas tanks underground," Tice said.

The crews removing the tanks also removed dirt around them to prevent any contamination of the nearby Mississippi River.

"As far as I know, there wasn't any issues as we stand. But like I said, it's more of just a preventative issue that they're trying to get taken care of just in case," Tice said.

The parking lot is expected to be back to normal soon. The supervisor of the job site told Tice work is expected to wrap up shortly.

"He said a week and a half. So we're hoping it's more on that side than three weeks. Just want to get it done and open up our parking lot again for our customers," he said.

While works continue to finish up their work, business still remains open.

According to the environmental protection agency, if a tank like the ones next to Quad City Pizza Company were to leak and contaminate the ground, the average cleanup cost is estimated at around $130,000.