Campgrounds reopen in Iowa

Campgrounds across Iowa are reopening, but the rules vary. In Scott County, recreational camping at parks resumes on May 8, but only using self-contained units that have water and restroom facilities will be allowed. Public bathrooms will remain closed. Picnic shelters and playgrounds will also stay closed. Buffalo Shores Recreation Area campsites remain closed.

The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village and Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead will open on May 15th, but no group events will be allowed. All county programs and events are cancelled through May 31st.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District has opened recreation areas at Saylorville Lake, Lake Red Rock, Coralville Lake and those located along the Mississippi River with no need for day use passes.

All campgrounds, picnic shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, beaches and visitor centers located within those areas remain closed.

In Clinton, campgrounds will reopen on May 8. Eagle Point Park will be open to walkers, bikers and vehicles to drive through, and the dog park will be open. Emma Young Park Pond is now open for fishing, only. All other Clinton parks remain closed until at least May 15.