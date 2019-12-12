DOT: Proposed detour changes on I-74 Mississippi River bridge construction would save taxpayers millions

More detours could be coming to the I-74 Mississippi River bridge construction project, but according to the Illinois Dept. of Transportation, the changes will save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Construction of the new I-74 Mississippi River bridge is expected to be completed in 2021.

“Traffic that's coming into Illinois from Iowa, sometime in the spring, exit I-74 at 19th St. near 7th Ave., utilize 19th St. to at least get to Avenue of the Cities, where they would be able to get back on I-74,” George Ryan, the Corridor Manager of the I-74 improvements in the Quad Cities, said.

Officials with the project held a public open house meeting at the TaxSlayer Center on Wednesday. It was a chance for people to come ask questions about the proposed detour changes.

“Signage is a huge factor. So we just need to be paying attention to those signs and where we're going. Especially with these new changes that are going to be happening,” Taylor Adams, a Coal Valley, Ill. resident attending the open house, said.

Under the original project timeline, I-74 traffic was expected to shift to the newly constructed Iowa-bound bridge and roadways by the end of this year. According to project officials, delays in bridge construction, including from spring flooding of the Mississippi River, has changed the timeline. The proposal allows roadway construction in Moline to be completed by the end of next year.

“I wanted to see where you get on the bridge, get off the bridge, and how they're going to switch over to the one bridge when they get it finished,” Rock Island, Ill. resident, Thomas Callahan said.

Some at the open house said safety remains a top concern.

“I see accidents almost every day as I take the detour, so I wanted to see and be more informed as to what the new detour is that they were proposing,” Tammy Mutka, a Milan, Ill. resident who commutes on I-74 five days a week, said.

According to the Dept. of Transportation, another reason for the proposed traffic pattern change is to save millions of dollars.

“It's significantly less expensive. If we stopped construction on the eastbound side in Illinois, due to delays and bringing the contractor back, that’s going to cost $6.7 million. To do the changes we're talking about, we’re talking $200,000,” Ryan said.

The change, according to Ryan, could add to your commute through the construction zone.

“There's roughly a two and a half to three minute delay for traffic that would be going from Middle Road to River Drive in Illinois. So it's a pretty small delay compared to the benefits we'll get out of doing that,” he said.

Anyone from the public can submit a comment for the public record until Jan. 11, 2020. After public comment closes, the team will assess the input, reply to any questions, and then determine whether to move forward with the traffic pattern changes or to create a new plan.

The new I-74 Mississippi River bridge is expected to be completely finished in 2021 at a cost of $1.2 billion. More information can be found on the project's website here.