iHeartMedia laying off hundreds of radio personalities across U.S.

iHeartMedia is apparently laying off hundreds of radio personalities across the country, including some in the Quad Cities.

The company owns hundreds of radio stations nationwide, including WOC and WLLR here in the Quad Cities.

On Tuesday, iHeartMedia issued a statement, saying it's undergoing an organizational restructuring. It did not give details about layoffs.

However, a number of iHeartMedia on-air personalities around the country have posted on social media that they've been told they're losing their jobs.

You can read the company's full statement below:

We are modernizing our company to take advantage of the significant investments we have made in new technology and aligning our operating structure to match the technology-powered businesses we are now in. This is another step in the company's successful transformation as a multiple platform 21st century media company, and we believe it is essential to our future – it continues our momentum and adds to our competitiveness, our effectiveness and our efficiency with all our major constituencies.

During a transition like this it's reasonable to expect that there will be some shifts in jobs – some by location and some by function – but the number is relatively small given our overall employee base of 12,500. That said, we recognize that the loss of any job is significant; we take that responsibility seriously and have been thoughtful in the process.