Three arrested after chase through Quad Cities

Police have charged three men after a chase through Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline Tuesday night.

They are:

• 22-year-old Austen Michael Thomas, charged with aggravated resisting, a Class 4 felony.

• 22-year-old Isiah Dominique Butler, charged with resisting arrest and aggravated fleeing and eluding, a class 4 felony.

• 21-year-old Kenyon D. Pulliam, charged with resisting arrest. He also had a robbery warrant out of Rock Island County.

Thomas and Butler are listed as having no bond. Pulliam's bond is $100,000.

Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue for a call of three men threatening a person with guns at 8:40 p.m. The suspects fled in a vehicle, but officers were given a description of the car and located it moments later. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled, leading police on a chase through Davenport and Bettendorf, before travelling east on Interstate 74 to Moline, Illinois. In the 700 block of 19th Street, officers utilized a pursuit intervention technique ending the chase. The three suspects fled on foot and were arrested shortly after.

One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the chase. All three suspects were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Two guns were also found in the vehicle. The investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563)326-6125.