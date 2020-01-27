18 Iowa wins 5th straight game beating Wisconsin 68-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KWQC) - The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin badgers 68-62 to improve their record to 15-5 (6-3). Following the loss, Wisconsin falls to 12-9 (5-5).

The Hawkeyes and Badgers were tied at 30 at halftime but the Badgers got hot to start the second half and propelled themselves to a 12 point lead.

Iowa then outscored Wisconsin 23-5 over the last 7:31 of the game to pull out the six point comeback victory.

Luka Garza posted his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and while matching a career high with 18 rebounds. Muscatine native Joe Wieskamp finished with 12 points, while freshmen Joe Toussaint and CJ Fredrick had 11 and 17 points respectively.

Iowa's next game is Thursday on the road against #15 Maryland at 7:30 (CT).