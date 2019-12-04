A New Testing Helmet Testing Standard To Improve Player Safety

During our "Head Armor" series we showed you how the innovations in technology are making the game of football safer. After that story aired the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment reached out to us to do an interview on their revised helmet testing standard that was passed on November 1st.

In this new revised helmet testing standard, all helmet manufacturers have to make sure their helmets pass this new test. For years helmet testing has always been based on it's ability to protect the head against straight line accelerations. This new revision now challenges rotational and an angular accelerations towards helmets.

NOCSAE executive director Michael Oliver says "what we’re measuring is how fast the brain inside a helmet will rotate when it’s hit with a certain force. But if you can keep that rate of change below a certain level, you substantially increase the chance that a concussion won’t occur.."

Consumers should feel comfortable knowing that manufacturers have known about this revision for the last 3 to 4 years . So they've been making improvements in their labs towards their helmets since then.