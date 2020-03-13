Augustana Spring Sports Suspended Until Further Notice Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The Augie Vikings announced that they will be suspending spring sports fdue to the COVID-19 virus. Here's what the school said in a statement.

"All Augustana College spring sport activities, including but not limited to practice and competitions, are suspended at this time.

The one exception is women’s lacrosse, which is currently traveling and playing two non-conference games this weekend at host schools that are still competing. These will be the two final spring sport contests Augustana College will participate in until further notice.

It is with an abundance of caution, we are also canceling all Spring Break trips planned for spring sports. In addition to our interest in student safety, many other colleges have already canceled their plans, leaving few teams to compete against and tournament directors are also canceling events.

When face-to-face classes resume, an assessment of the opportunity to return to spring sport activities will be made. The possibility of resuming practice, playing scrimmages or even non-conference games may exist if determined appropriate once face-to-face classes resume.

For those of you who were planning to remain on campus in the coming days until decisions were made, you now know that no athletics activity will take place at Augustana until March 30, at the very earliest.

We will continue to follow the guidance of the CCIW and the NCAA in working through this very unfortunate situation. To all of our student-athletes, please know that we care about you deeply. Based upon the current public health situation, I believe this is the necessary outcome. I can assure you that everyone who works in the Carver Center shares in your sadness."