Rock Island, IL

The Augustana basketball team is ranked #1 this week by D3hoops.com. The 19-1 Vikings have won 17 straight games, including an 11-0 start in CCIW play. Augustana will play on the road Wednesday against 2nd place North Central before returning home Saturday to take on North Park. The Vikings are looking to win an unprecedented 5th straight CCIW Title this season.