Packers at Bears Will Be Season Opener For NFL's 100th Season

It's only fitting that one of the NFL's oldest and most classic rivalries will be the opening game of the NFL's 100th season. Usually the league has the previous years Super Bowl champion open up the season but the Bears and Packers will take the spotlight.

The Green Bay Packers will be on the road against the Chicago Bears to open up the 2019 season. The Patriots will raise their championship banner on Sunday night at 8:20pm, their opponent is still yet to be announced.

This will be the third time in five years that the Packers open up against the Bears. In the all time series between the two teams, Chicago is slightly behind with a 94-96-6 record. Kickoff on Sept 5th