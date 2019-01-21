Bears QB MItchell Trubisky Set To Play In First Pro Bowl

Rams QB Jared Goff led his his team to the superbowl instead of the pro bowl after beating the Saints in the NFC Championship. Another NFC division QB will be taking his place.

The NFL has decided to add Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky to the pro bowl roster and he will be amongst great company, The other starting QBs for the NFC are Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

It's only Trubiskys second season in the NFL and his sophomore campaign saw his numbers increase dramatically. He finished the year with 3,233 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes. He also ran for 421 yards on 68 carries while helping the Bears reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010.