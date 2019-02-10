Bohannon nets winner, lifts No. 20 Iowa past Northwestern

Jordan Bohannon hit a 3-pointer from 23 feet with three-tenths of a second remaining as No. 20 Iowa rallied from a 13-point deficit and beat Northwestern 80-79 Sunday night.

Bohannon scored his first points with 5:28 to go on a jumper and finished with 15 points with 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, including the winner for Iowa (19-5, 8-5, Big Ten).

Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points, including a 3-pointer that was part of the Hawkeyes' comeback with less than six minutes remaining. Tyler Cook had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Moss scored 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Iowa has won three straight and sit three games behind Michigan in the Big Ten Conference standings.

Vic Law had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Taylor scored 16 points, A.J. Turner added 15 and Dererk Pardon scored 13 for Northwestern (12-11, 3-9).

The Hawkeyes struggled through most of the game against the visiting Wildcats, getting beat heavily on the boards (37-26) and allowing Northwestern to shoot better than 50 percent from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes got a season-defining win 10 days ago against Michigan and backed that up on the road at Indiana. A furious comeback helped erase what would've been a letdown, and now positions the Hawkeyes for several crucial games to better their NCAA Tournament seeding down the stretch.

Northwestern: The Wildcats looked like they were going to snap a three-game losing streak overall and get just their second Big Ten road win this season to go along with their victory Jan. 18 at Rutgers. Instead, they fell further into the trap of playing on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament and have lost four in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa: The Hawkeyes' comeback all but ensures they stay firmly inside the AP Top 25, especially given the number of ranked teams that lost in the last week.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Rutgers on Saturday.

Northwestern: Host Rutgers on Tuesday.