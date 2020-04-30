Burlington Bees Join MiLB In Raising Money For Food Banks

The Burlington Bees have joined Minor League Baseball in giving back to the community. By working with "Feeding America" they'll donate one home game ticket to a front line worker for every $10 donation made. All the money from the donations will be given to the local food banks to help feed families in need. I

f you're interested in donating just copy and paste this link and chose the Burlington Bees as the team you're donating for:

https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first?utm_source=milb&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=community-first&utm_content=press-release-button&utm_term=205