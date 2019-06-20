Former Dixon star Isaiah Roby drafted by Dallas Mavericks in 2nd round

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks traded down in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday night, ending up with Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby at No. 45 overall.

Dallas initially selected Deividas Sirvydis of Lithuania with their scheduled 37th pick, but agreed to trade his rights to the Detroit Pistons for Roby and two future second-round picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the trade was not yet official. Trades can't be completed until the new league year starts July 6.

Dallas, which traded its first round pick to Atlanta as a result of last year's draft-day trade for Luka Doncic, now brings in Roby, who averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game for the Cornhuskers.

He will join a young Mavericks team led by 20-year-old Doncic, likely to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year, and 23-year-old Kristaps Porzingis, acquired during the season from the Knicks and coming off a knee injury.

Dallas finished 33-49 last year and hasn't made the playoffs since 2015-16.