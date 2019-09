A full schedule of games on Saturday because of storms of Friday night. The Sterling Golden Warriors took over first place in the Western Big 6 by beating Quincy. The Morrison Mustangs move to 5-0 on the season knocking off previously undefeated Newman. Plus, Rock Island tops Galesburg, Fulton bests Rockridge, Ridgewood remains unbeaten with a homecoming victory over Mercer County, and Stockton loses to a tough Le-Win squad.