How A Local Man Is Raising Money WIth"A BIg Run For Small Business"

Coree Aussem-Woltering is a professional runner that was born and raised in Ottawa, IL. When all his races were cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus, he came up with an idea to do a good deed. A Big Run for Small Business was organized to help small businesses, frontline healthcare workers and those affected by Covid-19 in Ottawa and Starved Rock Country. By running every street in Ottawa he hopes to raise $10,000 for local business by purchasing gift cards and donating them to first responders.

