How Boxing Saved Stephen "Stunning" Edwards Life
Stephen Edwards grew up in the city of Davenport as a young kid. He had a troubled past growing up that led him to a life of crime. It was not until he lost someone close to him until his mentality completely changed. He switched his focus to boxing and earned two professional belts. His goal is to continue making Davenport safe and giving back to the community with the gym he opened in his neighborhood.