How The Love For Softball Helped Save Payton Ganzers Life

WILTON,IA: Payton Ganzer is a Wilton softball sophomore that loves to play the game. She's been on the varsity team since 8th grade and plays on travel teams year round to hone her softball skills. After contracting the meningitis and Varicella virus, she became deathly ill. Payton fought for her life in the hospital for two and a half weeks with one goal in mind and that was to get back on the softball field.

