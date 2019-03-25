ISU Women Get Upset By Missouri State At Home

Missouri State stuns the third seeded Iowa State 69-60 on Monday by becoming the only double digit seed to reach this years sweet 16.

The Lady Bears controlled most of the 1st half and went into the break with a 3 point lead. Iowa state was able to stay in the game thanks to Bridget Carletons 16 first half points but the team shot a total of 2-17 from downtown and Carletons 31 points in her final game was not enough.

Fresh off a win against 6th seeded DePaul, the Lady Bears are playing their best basketball and will compete in their first regional final since 2001.