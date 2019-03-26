Iowa State Extends HC Steve Prohm Through 2025

This morning around 11:05 AM Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said this in a tweet:

"Excited to announce we have agreed to a contract extension with @CoachProhm through 2025. Awesome to have a basketball coach that fits our department's culture of excellence while also having integrity, kindness and humility."

As a Vanderbilt alum, Prohm has recently been linked to the head coach job at his alma mater. They have an opening for the job and it was speculated that they would target him but the Cyclones decided to make a move first.

In his four years with the team, Prohm has led them to three NCAA tournament appearances.This season the Cyclones won the Big 12 tournament championship as the lowest seed to ever win the title. Although, 2019 ended in a dissapointment after getting eliminated by Ohio State in the first round of the tournament.