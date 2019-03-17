Iowa State Wins Big 12 Championship Game

The 5th seeded Cyclones got off to an early lead against No. 17 Kansas on Saturday and did enough down the stretch to secure a 78-66 win & remain unbeaten in five Big 12 championship game appearances.

The Cyclones leaned on balanced scoring and solid defense down the stretch in which Lindell Wigginton led the team in scoring off the bench with 17 points. Marial Shayok scored 15 points and won tournament MVP and Jacobson finished with 14 for Iowa State.

With the win Iowa State becomes the lowest-seeded team to win the conference tournament. They will find out their NCAA tournament destination on Sunday 3-16-19.