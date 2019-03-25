Iowa State women beat New Mexico State

Iowa State University's women's basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament after not making it last year. They had a complete turn-around by becoming a three seed this year, and the ladies played their hearts out on Saturday against New Mexico State.

In the first quarter, the game was tied at two.

Then in the second quarter, the Cyclones turned it up with an eight-point lead. Alexa Middleton pulled up from three, and that pushed the lead to double digits. Middleton finished with 15 points.

In the third quarter, Middleton hooked up Bridget Carleton. She had the game high of 23 points.

In the end, they got their first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. Saturday was also the fifth time this season the team scored 90 or more points. End score was 97 to 61.