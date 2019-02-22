Iowa Hawkeyes radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin suspended "indefinitely"

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Gary Dolphin, play-by-play announcer for the University of Iowa men's basketball team and Hawkeye football, has been suspended 'indefinitely' following comments made during Tuesday's Iowa game against Maryland.

Hawkeye Sports Properties made the announcement Friday afternoon.

During Tuesday's coverage of the Iowa-Maryland men's basketball game, Dolphin referred to Marland player Bruno Fernando, who is black, as “King Kong.”

Following the suspension announcement, Dolphin issued the following statement:

"During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player. In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player. I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias.”