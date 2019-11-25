Iowa basketball starter Jack Nunge suffers season ending ACL injury

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa Atheltic's Department announced one of its basketball players suffered a season-ending injury.

In an announcement Monday, head coach Fran McCaffery said sophomore Jack Nunge tore his anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, in his right knee. It happened during Sunday's game against Cal Poly.

“All of us feel for Jack,” McCaffery said in a press release. “This is an unfortunate setback for a young man who spent countless hours in the gym and weight room last year preparing for this season. Jack has the full support of his teammates and coaches during his recovery.”

Nunge started Iowa’s first five games, averaging six points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. The native of Newburgh, Indiana, redshirted last season.