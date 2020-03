An Update from Tournament Director, Clair Peterson:

They reiterated that their plan is to resume the TOUR schedule with the Charles Schwab Invitational in May. No other adjustments in the schedule are planned at this point once the schedule resumes. They are aware of the Olympic announcement and say that will not change anything at this point in their schedule. The only thing they are trying to work through at this point is finding a date that works to reschedule the PGA Championship.