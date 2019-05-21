Jordan Bohannon's Season May Be In jeopardy

The Iowa Hawkeyes all time 3-point leader Jordan Bohannon may miss the 2019-20 basketball season while recovering from hip surgery. For the past two years Bohannon has been playing through pain in his hip and will now take care of the injury by having bone shaved off his right hip and repair a labral tear.

Doctors say the surgery could take 5 to 9 months to recover and Bohannons recovery will begin this Wed at 7am (May 22nd). His plan is to see if he'll be ready for the exhibition season in late October/early November. If his body isn't right then Bohannon will opt to redshirt and return for his fifth-year as a senior in 2020-21