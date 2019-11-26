"Keep the Wreath Red": Moline Fire stations promote fire safety

The Moline Fire Department is is promoting fire safety through the “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign.

All four of fire stations will display a lighted wreath now through New Year's Day in a challenge to residents to keep the lights red. In the event of a fire, a bulb in the wreath will be changed from red to white.

The department is offering some common sense reminders including keep all hydrants clear and accessible; If you use a turkey fryer, use it outdoors where there is nothing that could catch fire; Inspect all of your illuminated decorations to make sure they are in safe working order; use heavy-duty extension cords that are grounded; keep live Christmas trees watered; keep the tree at least three feet away from heat sources and make sure it is not blocking any exit; Make sure your fireplace is in good working condition; Blow out all candles when you leave the room and keep them clear from any objects; Always make sure your smoke detectors are in good working order.

If you are in need of smoke detectors, call Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel at 309-524-2266 to discuss receiving your free smoke detectors.

Let’s “Keep the Wreath Red”!