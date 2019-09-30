Mitchell Trubisky MRI results come out better than expected

After Sundays win over the Vikings, Bears coach Matt Nagy said he did not think Trubisky's injury was season-ending and that's exactly what we found out on Monday.

Mitchell Trubisky has a dislocated shoulder and a slight labrum tear. The good news is he won't need surgery in order to recover from the injury. The team said Tubisky will be back "sooner rather than later".

For now, Chase Daniel will be the teams starting QB. Daniels has 4 career starts and will make his 5th in European grounds as the team travels to London to face the Raiders.

With the Bears going on a bye week after their London, we could see Trubisky make his return to the field against the Saints at home on October 20th.