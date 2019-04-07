Madison Keys wins Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Madison Keys got much more than she expected at the Volvo Car Open, leaving with her first championship in two years and a successful reunion with coach Juan Todero.

Keys was unsure how she would handle the season's first clay-court event -- clay is not among her favorite surfaces -- or if she'd mesh again with Todero, who had worked with her in 2013 and 2014 and was back in her corner this week after five years apart.

Any concerns were allayed when the 24-year-old American overpowered the normally steady Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Sunday.

"It was a really good first week," Keys said with a smile. "I hope we keep this up."