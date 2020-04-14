Former Assumption Knight Mallory King was having the best indoor track season of her career at the University of Iowa. She had qualified for the NCAA track and field championship but due to the concerns over COVID-19, the meet was canceled. Her plans to qualify for the Olympic trials after the season was also canceled. Now she's taking the extra year to train at home and improve upon her times to eventually qualify for the Olympics.
Mallory King Focused On Olympic Dreams Despite COVID-19
Posted: Tue 11:09 PM, Apr 14, 2020