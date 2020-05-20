NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Voluntary Athletic Activities To Begin On June 1st

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, Mens basketball and Womens Basketball to begin on June 1st. The Council is expected to address other sports at a later date which is expected to be next week. It's now up to each individual school & conference to make the final ruling on what their programs can do based on each regions regulations & situation.

Prior to this announcement there had been a moratorium from the NCAA on all sports through May 31st because of the COVID-19 pandemic.