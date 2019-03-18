NCAA women's college basketball pairings released

The NCAA women's college basketball pairings came out earlier than expected Monday due to a mistake by ESPN U.

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes are a 2 seed and will host Mercer, a 15 seed, Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 1 p.m.. The winner will play the winner of Drake and Mizzou.

Iowa State is a three seed in the Chicago region and they will host 14th seeded New Mexico State, who are 26-6 on the year, Saturday at 4:30 at Hilton. The winner will face the winner of Depaul and Valley tournament winner Missouri State.

