Former Iowa State star Talen Horton Tucker now a Los Angeles Laker after being selected in the 2nd round with the 46th overall pick. Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in his freshman season at Iowa State.

Soon after, Horton-Tucker's teammate from Iowa State Marial Shayok was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 54th overall pick. Shayock led Iowa State in scoring in 2018-2019 averaging 18.7 points per game.