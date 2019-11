Quad Cities Area (KWQC) - A report released over the weekend from the New York Times listed 42 minor league teams that could lose their affiliation, including three from the Quad City Area: the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees. QC Bandits GM Dave Heller speaks out on his teams stance on the article and where the his team stands. WATCH the video to find out!