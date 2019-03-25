University of Iowa falls to Tennessee

Sunday morning, the Hawkeyes had a chance at securing a spot in program history by advancing to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in 31 years. But in order to get there, they had to beat Tennessee, which spent four weeks ranked as number one in the country and the entire season ranked as eight or higher.

In the first half, the game looked like it was over, and it was thanks to Admiral Schofield. He had 17 first-half points, giving Tennessee a 25 point lead.

But in the second half, the Hawkeyes had enough. Down by 19, and the rally began.

Moments later, with the Hawkeyes down 16, Joe Wieskamp answered the call from downtown, leading to a 13-point game. He finished with 11 fast forward, and the Hawkeyes were down by eight.

Off the missed free throw, Nicholas Baer Venmoed Jordan Bohannon, leading to a 5-point game. Bohannon wiould finish with a team high of 18.

Under five left, and Iowa was down by four points. Isaiah Moss came up with a fade-away, and it became a one-point game.

With 20 seconds left, Joe Wieskamp hit two free throws to tie it at 71. The Hawkeyes tied the record for largest comeback in tournament history - 25 points - as they headed into overtime.

But in overtime, Grant Williams, the SEC Player of the Year, took over and would lead Tennessee to a 83 to 77 victory over the Hawkeyes.